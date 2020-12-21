TEVTA striving to boost job prospects for its graduates

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) is striving to also ensure optimum job opportunities for its graduates.

TEVTA sources told APP here that the authority would establish Garments Sector Council (GSC) with the aim to bridge the gap between industry and TEVTA.

TEVTA would also update the syllabus of relevant courses in accordance with the recommendations of this council.

This would enable the Authority to come up with a workforce as per demand and needs of the industry.

For this purpose, TEVTA Chairperson Ali Salman had meeting with President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Chairman Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC) and representatives of textile industry's Associations and others concerned.

"If TEVTA is able to prepare workforce as per need of the industry there will be surety of job opportunities for its trained students",an official said.

In this regard, TEVTA chairperson directed the officials in Faisalabad to present a report on institutions located in city to upgrade them in line with the market requirement in the light of recommendations of textile and garments industry.

TEVTA Chairperson has asked textile associations to provide Names of theirrepresentatives for the 'Sector Council'.

rfq-swf/\778