TEVTA Striving To Ensure Job Opportunities For Its Graduates

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 10:40 PM

TEVTA striving to ensure job opportunities for its graduates

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) is striving to also ensure optimum job opportunities for its graduates.

TEVTA sources told APP here on Sunday that the authority is going to establish Garments Sector Council (GSC) which would bridge gap between industry and TEVTA.

TEVTA would also update the syllabus of relevant courses in accordance with the recommendations of this council.

This would enable the Authority to prepare a workforce as per the demand and needs of the industry.

For this purpose, TEVTA Chairperson Ali Salman had meeting with President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Chairman Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC) and representatives of textile industry's Associations and others concerned during last month.

If TEVTA is able to prepare workforce as per the need of industry then there will be surety of job opportunities for its trained students as per vision.

In this regard, TEVTA chairperson directed the officials in Faisalabad to present a report on institutions located in city to upgrade them as per requirement of the market in line with the recommendations of textile and garments industry.

TEVTA Chairperson also asked textile associations to provide Names of their representatives for 'Sector Council'.

Earlier there was a shortage of right stuff in the market due to a gap betweenindustry and TEVTA but now this gap would be bridged up.

