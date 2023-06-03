UrduPoint.com

TEVTA Students Develop Environment Friendly 'Hydrogen Kit'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2023 | 10:30 PM

TEVTA students develop environment friendly 'Hydrogen Kit'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Students of TEVTA (Technical Educational and Vocational Training Authority) have successfully developed environment friendly 'Hydrogen Kit' for the industrial generators and motorcycles under a pilot project launched with the financial and technical assistance of Canada, said Engineer Asim Munir, President TEVTA board of Management Faisalabad and Chiniot.

Addressing the monthly meeting of FCCI (Faisalabad Camber of Commerce and Industry) Standing Committee on Research & Development, he said that it would help Pakistan to cut down its import bill through this newly developed kit. "We could save 30-40 percent of traditional fossil fuel by encouraging use of this kit at national level", he said and urged upon the government and private sector to utilize this kit to overcome the threat of increasing environment pollution particularly in the urban centres.

He was optimistic that the private sector would come forward and start its production on a commercial basis. He also appreciated the skills of TEVTA students in handling solar systems and said that the private sector should also benefit from their skills by replacing existing electricity systems with renewable solar energy.

Engineer Asim Munir said that TEVTA has launched a joint venture in collaboration with Higher Education Commission and Secondary Education Department to organize camps in TEVTA institutions during summer vacations.

During three months, 14 courses including domestic electrician, plumbing, domestic tailoring, computer application, safety inspector and kitchen gardening etc. would be offered to the interested students. He appreciated the efforts of the Secretary Industry Punjab Ehsan Bhutta and CEO TEVTA Ahmad Shahzad Kahwar to undertake this bold decision.

He said that TEVTA has limited capacity to accommodate students hence; a proposal had been floated to include a subject of technology in the syllabus of metric. He said that the students who abandon education after matriculation would be able to immediately get a job on the basis of their technical skill or start their own businesses. He said that the Secretary Industry had constituted a special committee to give a proposal to add the subject of technology in the syllabus of Matric exam.

He was optimistic that this proposal would be accepted by the government and technology would become part of the metric syllabus from next year. He suggested courses of artificial intelligence and IT as these fields would create maximum job opportunities in the coming decades.

