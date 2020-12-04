TEVTA to collaborate with Chamber for skill development of women

Technical Education and Vocation Training Authority (TEVTA) will collaborate with Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) for skill development of women, said Ali Salman Siddiqui, Chairman TEVTA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ):Technical Education and Vocation Training Authority (TEVTA) will collaborate with Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) for skill development of women, said Ali Salman Siddiqui, Chairman TEVTA.

He expressed these view while talking to acting president FWCCI, Mrs Shahida Aftab here Thursday.

Ali Salman appreciated the efforts of FWCCI for skill development and empowerment of women and said that training be imparted to women for upgradation of skills for better employment prospects .

He said a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between TEVTA and FWCCI for promotion of technical and vocational training of women would be signed soon.

Mrs. Shahida Aftab appreciated the steps by TEVTA and said that women needed skill training, particularly in the value chain of textile. "With skill upgradation they could perform better which will in turn boost productivity".