UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TEVTA To Collaborate With Chamber For Skill Development Of Women

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 12:33 AM

TEVTA to collaborate with Chamber for skill development of women

Technical Education and Vocation Training Authority (TEVTA) will collaborate with Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) for skill development of women, said Ali Salman Siddiqui, Chairman TEVTA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ):Technical Education and Vocation Training Authority (TEVTA) will collaborate with Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) for skill development of women, said Ali Salman Siddiqui, Chairman TEVTA.

He expressed these view while talking to acting president FWCCI, Mrs Shahida Aftab here Thursday.

Ali Salman appreciated the efforts of FWCCI for skill development and empowerment of women and said that training be imparted to women for upgradation of skills for better employment prospects .

He said a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between TEVTA and FWCCI for promotion of technical and vocational training of women would be signed soon.

Mrs. Shahida Aftab appreciated the steps by TEVTA and said that women needed skill training, particularly in the value chain of textile. "With skill upgradation they could perform better which will in turn boost productivity".

Related Topics

Faisalabad Education Chamber Women Commerce Textile Industry Employment

Recent Stories

UAE underscores commitment to working with regiona ..

6 minutes ago

US Court Reschedules Russian National Tyurin's Sen ..

6 minutes ago

Khalifa sends condolences to French President on d ..

2 hours ago

Frontline workers reiterate readiness to sacrifice ..

2 hours ago

LDA approves construction of 4,000 residential uni ..

8 minutes ago

Govt committed to provide low cost housing to peop ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.