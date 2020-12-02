TEVTA to establish 20 centers of excellence

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Technical education and Vocation Training Authority(TEVTA) will establish as many as 20 centers of excellence across the province to overcome the shortage of highly trained and skilled manpower.

This was stated by TEVTA Chairman Ali Salman Siddiqui while addressing a meeting in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here on Wednesday.

The meeting was also attended by Maj (retd) Shahnawaz Badar, Chairman Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC).

TEVTA Chairman said that international donors will provide latest machinery worth 189 million Dollar to these centers of excellence. He said that current apprenticeship law was introduced in 1962, adding that a draft of new apprenticeship law had been finalized and after its enactment by the Punjab Assembly, TEVTA will transform its entire institutes on the latest apprenticeship model.

Regarding proposed sector skill councils, he said that these councils will be consistent with their specific sector individuals and hence would be able to redress their genuine issues on top priority basis.

He said that GIZ will also help us in producing ten thousand master trainers. He said that FCCI should finalize its sector skill councils positively within two weeks so that its problems could be resolved within the next six months paving way to start training courses in that particular sector as early as possible.

Regarding technical universities, he said that four universities had been established while another technical university could also be established in Faisalabad. "However for this purpose positive nod from Punjab Assembly will be required", he added.

Ali Salman said that TEVTA had evolved a new strategy for skill eco-system to produce skill manpower by removing missing links between industry and training institutions.

The skill council will be established under this system which will provide Competency Based Training Assessment (CBTA) courses. The diploma holders of these courses could get jobs not only within the country but also in other 130 countries. He said that Faisalabad will have a center of excellence while a surgical center could be established in Sialkot according to their specific skills.

Earlier Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed President FCCI welcomed the guests and said that predominantly Faisalabad was an industrial city and considered as heaven for the skilled workers.

He said that some export oriented units were making arrangements to start a third shift and hence, they were facing shortage of trained manpower.

He said that TEVTA and PVTC must expedite their efforts to ensure easy availability of skilled manpower in abundance.

Later, former president Mian Javed Iqbal presented a memento of FCCI to Ali Salman Siddiqui Chairman TEVTA.