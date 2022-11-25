UrduPoint.com

TEVTA To Impart Skills To Transgenders

Published November 25, 2022

TEVTA to impart skills to transgenders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Technical education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) in collaboration with district administration is going to organized skill imparting programme for transgender to turn them into useful member of the society.

In this connection a meeting was held on Friday with Assistant Commissioner (AC) Rao Hashim in the chair.

Besides, Assistant Director (AD) TEVTA, Shehryar Khan Marwat, several transgenders also attended the meeting under the leadership of Sobia Khan and Collegey.

During the meeting, transgenders highlighted their problems.

The meeting discussed matters relating to welfare of transgender and making them useful members of the society to enable to earn honourable livelihood for themselves.

The participants of the meeting were told that a technical training programme was being organized by the district administration and TEVTA to impart the skills of beautician and tailoring trades to transgenders.

The participatory transgenders welcomed the joint initiative of district administration and TEVTA and assured that they would also persuade their other colleagues for taking the training.

Speaking on the occasion, the AC said that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan was taking personal interest in the welfare of transgenders and very soon they would be made part of other sectors also.

More Stories From Pakistan

