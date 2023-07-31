TEVTA to start hospitality courses across province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairperson and Secretary Industries Ehsan Bhutta announced on Monday that hospitality courses would be started across the Punjab province while keeping in mind the demand of job opportunities in the sector.

He was addressing a meeting of officials at TEVTA secretariat, here on Monday. He said that initially the courses of culinary arts, housekeeping and front office would be started in major cities of province including Lahore, Faisalabad,Bahawalpur and Rawalpindi. However, later on, these courses will also started in other cities, he added.

The secretary industries further noted that the courses of front office and basic housekeeping will be of three months duration while culinary arts course will be based on six months duration. Similarly, the classes of front office and housekeeping will start in September whereas classes of culinary arts will start in October.

He also hold a detailed meeting on course content and directed to update the course and include spoken English in it. He also advised for on job training to students of these courses.