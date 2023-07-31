Open Menu

TEVTA To Start Hospitality Courses Across Province

Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2023 | 04:50 PM

TEVTA to start hospitality courses across province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairperson and Secretary Industries Ehsan Bhutta announced on Monday that hospitality courses would be started across the Punjab province while keeping in mind the demand of job opportunities in the sector.

He was addressing a meeting of officials at TEVTA secretariat, here on Monday. He said that initially the courses of culinary arts, housekeeping and front office would be started in major cities of province including Lahore, Faisalabad,Bahawalpur and Rawalpindi. However, later on, these courses will also started in other cities, he added.

The secretary industries further noted that the courses of front office and basic housekeeping will be of three months duration while culinary arts course will be based on six months duration. Similarly, the classes of front office and housekeeping will start in September whereas classes of culinary arts will start in October.

He also hold a detailed meeting on course content and directed to update the course and include spoken English in it. He also advised for on job training to students of these courses.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Education Punjab Job Rawalpindi Bahawalpur September October

Recent Stories

SRTA provides sustainable transport solutions

SRTA provides sustainable transport solutions

10 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince inaugurates Liwa Ajman Dates an ..

Ajman Crown Prince inaugurates Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival 2023

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce strengthens trade with S ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce strengthens trade with Serbian Business Council&#039;s ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates NBD Group signs UAE Climate-Responsible C ..

Emirates NBD Group signs UAE Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge

2 hours ago
 ‘Kanz Al Jeel’ award reading panel committee c ..

‘Kanz Al Jeel’ award reading panel committee concludes review of 2023 submis ..

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Exe ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Executive Committee of ADNOC Boar ..

2 hours ago

Muslim woman assaulted, beaten in public in India’s Ujjain city

3 hours ago
 Daesh behind suicide attack at JUI-F workers’ co ..

Daesh behind suicide attack at JUI-F workers’ convention in Bajaur

3 hours ago
 DMT records over AED46.33bn in Abu Dhabi real esta ..

DMT records over AED46.33bn in Abu Dhabi real estate transactions in H1 2023

3 hours ago
 Benazir Bhutto’s wax statue displayed at Madame ..

Benazir Bhutto’s wax statue displayed at Madame Tussauds in Dubai

3 hours ago
 Year of Sustainability launches 2nd edition of ‘ ..

Year of Sustainability launches 2nd edition of ‘Sustainability Guide’

4 hours ago
 H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister ..

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister for Foreign Affairs & Interna ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan