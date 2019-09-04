TEVTA to start Microsoft Technical Certification courses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Technical education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairman Ali Salman Siddique on Wednesday said that internationally acclaimed microsoft Technical Certification courses would start in TEVTA institutes in collaboration with World Renowned IT giant Microsoft.

This was stated by him in a meeting with Microsoft Pakistan representative Jabran Jamshed which among other was attended by COO Akhter Abbas Bharwana, Sania Saleem and concerned TEVTA Officers.

Jabran Jamshed, said that the earlier conducted Microsoft Basic Course with TEVTA was a very pleasant experience.

Ali Salman Siddique pointed out that in future there was a tremendous scope for jobs and self-employment in the field of IT.

Salman Siddique said that Microsoft Certified Educator (MCE) courses would be got conducted for TEVTA teachers so that they were able to train other teachers as master trainers.