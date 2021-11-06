TEVTA to start sports talent hunt program from Nov 15

(@FahadShabbir)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Technical education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) would start sports talent hunt program from November 15 across the province to discover young talent.

This was said by Principal Government College of Technology Prof. Mahmood Alam in a statement issued here on Saturday.

He said that the talent hunt would be started under the supervision of Coordinator TEVTA Shujat Ali Khan. He said that sports talent hunt would be continued till November 27.

He urged interested candidates of above 15 years of age to get them registered with their schools and colleges at the earliest.

He said that trails of bed Minton, table tennis, athletics, hockey, squash, basketball, volleyball, swimming, Kabbadi, Football and Martial arts.

He said that talented players would be selected from district level at first phase and then selections would be made from three zones of the province in the next phase.

He said that TEVTA would provide two month training to the selected players at Lahore and they would also be given opportunity to participate at national and international level.