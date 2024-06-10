ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Chairman Technical Education and Vocation Training Authority Brig. Muhammad Sajid Khokhar Monday said TEVTA had planned to upgrade its over six training Institutes with modern infrastructure, skilled oriented International training centers to ensure a brighter future for the country's skilled workforce to meet global market demands.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said that various countries including Korea, Japan and Gulf countries were being shortlist for this program, adding, the persons would be sent to these courses would also be able to learn their languages as well.

The chairman also said the initiative would promote overseas employment in the country and help Pakistan boost its manpower supply, adding, we had joined hands with our international partners for achieving the goal of making the youth of the country as skilled for better employability prospects and the conversion of institutes would bear good results.

Courses of hospitality, construction and Nursing would be preferred training courses for people getting training under this program, he added.

Sajid Khokhar said that several important steps were taken as per the vision 2024 which would provide market-oriented education to students, industry-academia linkages were also being focused and in that regard independent sector councils were being set up.

He said around 386 instituions were working under TEVTA, adding, to increase the enrollment we had planned to introduced evening classes in all our institutes

He added that we were successfully providing vocational training to 90,000 students per year, adding, hopefully the overall budget of TEVTA would further enhanced as talks were being held with the government.

Technical Education and Vocational Authority (TEVTA) has also singed an agreement with leading industries to provide jobs to trained youth every yea, adding, every batch of students would be trained as per demand of a certain industry and we would bear the cost of equipment and training where the certified youth would get jobs in the industries.

TEVTA has also set up technical training centers in 23 madaris (seminaries), he said, adding, we were also

introducing summer skills camp which was valuable initiative by the government.

The chairman said Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority was extending its five to six various vocational training courses for prisoners, adding, the prisoners were being trained in several demand driven vocational training including home appliances repair, electrician, wood work, carpenter, beautician, domestic tailoring, welder, plumber, motor cycle mechanic, tractor mechanic, machine embroidery, computer applications, motor winding, fashion designing, hand embroidery, industrial stitching.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had also formally inaugurated the 1st CM Skills Development Programme, he said, adding, under the project, 4000 youth would be trained in 35 TEVTA institutes in different cities.