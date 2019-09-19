UrduPoint.com
TEVTA, Traffic Police To Collaborate In Driving Course

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 12:16 AM

Keeping in view the increasing demand for trained drivers, Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) in collaboration with Punjab Traffic Police is going to launch quality driving courses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ):Keeping in view the increasing demand for trained drivers, Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) in collaboration with Punjab Traffic Police is going to launch quality driving courses.

TEVTA Chairman Ali Salman Siddique disclosed this media after having a detailed meeting with Additional IG (Traffic Police Punjab) Mazhar Farooq here Wednesday.

Giving details of the meeting, Ali Salman added that it was mutually decided to launch driving courses in all the nine division of Punjab to impart driving skills to 6,500 male and female students per annum.

LTV Driving licenses would be issued to successful students upon completion of the course, he mentioned.

He observed that influx of multi-national companies in Pakistani market created huge job opportunities for trained drivers, and hoped that these companies would prefer to hire TEVTA-trained drivers.

The TEVTA and Punjab Traffic Police would soon signed an MoU in this regard.

Meanwhile, Punjab PTI President Ejaz Chaudhary called on TEVTA Chairman TEVTA and discussed with him various matters.

