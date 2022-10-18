TEVTA waives fee of flood-hit areas students

(@FahadShabbir)

Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairperson Mamoon Jaffar Tarrar on Tuesday announced that TEVTA would not collect fee from the students belonging to flood-hit areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairperson Mamoon Jaffar Tarrar on Tuesday announced that TEVTA would not collect fee from the students belonging to flood-hit areas.

He announced this while presiding over the 71st Board meeting here at TEVTA Secretariat which was attended by board members including Rehan Nasim Bharera, Saadat Ejaz, Prof Abid Sherwani, Andleeb Abbas, Sumera Ahmad, Asma Umer, Additional Secretary Rizwan Qadeer, Senior Director General TEVTA Akhtar Abbas Bharwana and COO Zaheer Abbas.

The meeting decided that students of DG Khan and Rajanpur would not pay fee as these areas were worst hit by floods.

Chairperson Mamoon Jaffar Tarrar said that TEVTA understood the problems of students living in flood-hit areas so the decision would benefit and help them to continue their education.

The members also approved the budget estimates for the Fiscal Year 2022-23 and development schemes recommended by the TEVTA Development Working Party.

The meeting also confirmed the minutes of meetings of the Board and 14th emergentmeeting and discussed all the decisions taken in the last meetings.