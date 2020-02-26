UrduPoint.com
TEVTA Wins Three Positions In "National Startup Summit" Held In The National Incubation Center (NIC) LUMS

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 11:46 PM

TEVTA wins three positions in

The Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) students bagged top three positions out of 24 projects presented in 'National Startup Summit' held in the National Incubation Center (NIC) LUMS, on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ):The Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) students bagged top three positions out of 24 projects presented in 'National Startup Summit' held in the National Incubation Center (NIC) LUMS, on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson, TEVTA teams comprised of Government College of Technology (GCT) Bhakkar which devised "Smart Blind Stick" while the GCT Layyah devised "CNC Milling Router" and the GCT Taxila devised "3D Printer", products displaying smart use of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The teams from the University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan, COMSATS University Lahore and National College of Business Administration & Economics Lahore participated in the summit.

Chairperson Ali Salman while expressing his appreciation for the teams said thatbagging top three positions by TEVTA was an achievement.

