UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TEVTA's E-learning Student Achieves Rs6.7mi Business Turnover

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 09:25 PM

TEVTA's e-learning student achieves Rs6.7mi business turnover

Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique has said that in keeping with the situation created by COVID-19, the Authority started e-learning courses in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique has said that in keeping with the situation created by COVID-19, the Authority started e-learning courses in Punjab.

According to a spokesperson here on Monday, TEVTA Punjab kept a strong check on its quality, and with the grace of Allah, the Authority shared one of the first achievements of those who completed the course.

"Our student Naveed Ahmed Shaheen has done an e-learning course from TEVTA under the Khushaal Puraman Pakistan Program." He has done a total e-commerce business of PKR 6.7 million, making the Punjab TEVTA proud. He has become a beacon of hope and torch-bearer for millions of youth across country, he added.

Ali Salman said that TEVTA Punjab had embarked on a new journey and developed a new Digital Transformation Roadmap.

He said that youth was our capital and the Authority was on a mission under the leadership of Punjab chief minister and prime minister of Pakistan to provide skilled human resource for jobs locally and abroad and turn Pakistan into a knowledge economy.

He said that keeping in view future demand and COVID-19 situation, the Authority started e-learning with its partners a few months ago and started various courses including, artificial intelligence, data analysis, data sciences, e-commerce -training, and digital marketing.

He said the courses were providing students with full economic opportunities and Digital TEVTA would play a crucial role in success of Digital Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Business Education Punjab Student Pakistani Rupee From Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia announces 1,993 new COVID-19 cases, 2 ..

31 minutes ago

Emirates resumes service to Nairobi, Baghdad and B ..

1 hour ago

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Visits ..

1 hour ago

Startupbootcamp establishes headquarters at DIFC

2 hours ago

Supreme Court dismisses Islamabad High Court decis ..

6 minutes ago

DP World to acquire majority stake in South Korea& ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.