TEVTA's Historic Budget Sparks Global Hospitality Careers, Empowering Rural Women; Says Chairperson
Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) TEVTA Chairperson Brig (r) Muhammad Sajid Khokhar Sunday lauded the unprecedented double-figure budget under the Chief Minister’s guidance, stressing the focus on elevating hospitality training, fostering industry collaborations, and offering vocational courses to empower women in rural areas.
In an exclusive interview with state run news channel, TEVTA Chairperson Brig (r) Muhammad Sajid Khokhar shared that for the first time in its history, the TEVTA budget has been doubled, a significant achievement made possible through the Chief Minister’s vision.
He emphasized that TEVTA’ s upgraded, top-tier courses would produce graduates proudly known as "Merakians." This increase will allow TEVTA to enhance its training programs and provide more opportunities for students, he said.
Khokhar also revealed that the per-month training cost has risen from 250 to 750, reflecting the institution's commitment to offering higher-quality education, adding, the additional funds will support the introduction of pilot projects, with a particular focus on the hospitality sector, preparing students for industry demands.
Additionally, he highlighted TEVTA’ s efforts to strengthen industry ties by signing Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with prestigious 4 and 5-star hotels, adding, these collaborations will open doors for students to gain international experience and job opportunities abroad, further enhancing their career prospects.
Responding a query, he announced that Phase I of the first pilot project will see GTTI in Gulberg, Lahore, accredited by CTH, offering hospitality and culinary arts programs, adding, this collaboration is a significant step toward revolutionizing hospitality education in Pakistan.
He revealed that the program will soon reach Multan, Faisalabad, and Rawalpindi, where five essential hospitality, tourism, and baking courses will be introduced.
He mentioned that after completing the 6-month courses, students, including females, would undergo 3-month internships at 4- and 5-star hotels. TEVTA's focus is on quality, merit, and offering UK-based certification skill programs to ensure students receive internationally recognized qualifications, he added.
He also shared that TEVTA is expanding opportunities for rural women by offering IT and e-commerce training, in addition to stitching and cooking, to equip them with essential skills for the future.
