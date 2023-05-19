UrduPoint.com

TEXPO-2023 Scheduled To Be Held From May 26-28

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2023 | 07:14 PM

The upcoming 4th International Textile and Leather Exhibition TEXPO-2023, scheduled to be held from May 26 to 28 here at the Expo Centre, will host 200 plus exhibitors, Pakistan's leading designers and 350 plus industry specialists from around the world

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) organized a curtain-raiser event to announce TEXPO-2023, with Chief Executive TDAP Zubair Motiwala and Secretary Fareed Iqbal Qureshi in attendance as chief guests, said a statement on Friday.

TEXPO-2023 theme 'Weaving the Way to Sustainability' pays tribute to Pakistan's textile and leather industries' resilience to the impact of climate change.

The event highlights TDAP's commitment to providing sustainable textile solutions while celebrating the Pakistani textile industry's remarkable journey.

The event will showcase the textile and leather industry's offerings from all across Pakistan, ranging from leather garments, footwear, cotton, ready-made garments, home textiles, denim, knitwear, and sportswear, among others.

TEXPO 2023 has attracted buyers from Australia, Bangladesh, Belgium, China, Japan, Columbia, Egypt, France, Germany, Iran, and 77 non-traditional markets.

Zubair Motiwala welcomed all foreign delegates and stated that Pakistan offers complete vertically integrated textile production facilities and an opportunity to diversify the supply chain for all delegates visiting.

TEXPO 2023 is going to be a big show under one roof as far as Pakistani textile is concerned. It is a flagship event for our country, and we wholeheartedly thank all the foreign delegates for registering and visiting." In light of TEXPO 2023's theme, a two-day fashion show will be held on May 26 and 27, showcasing Ready-to-Wear, Resort Wear, and Luxury Pret items with a focus on sustainable fashion.

The event will feature collections exclusively curated by Pakistani designers and design houses. The showcase will also feature Pakistan's top male and female models and will be attended by foreign buyers, stakeholders of the fashion world, and fashion media.

A cultural show will be held on May 26 at the Governor House in Karachi, featuring performances by renowned Pakistani artists.

TEXPO-2023 promises to be an exciting exhibition and celebration of sustainable fashion and textiles.

