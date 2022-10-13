TEXPO Pakistan to help promote textile exports, soft image of Pakistan: Director TDAP

TEXPO Pakistan has become an iconic event for the country which will not only help promote textile exports but will also portray the soft image of Pakistan to the rest of the world, said Director Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Fareeha Khan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :TEXPO Pakistan has become an iconic event for the country which will not only help promote textile exports but will also portray the soft image of Pakistan to the rest of the world, said Director Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Fareeha Khan.

Addressing the members of Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) here on Thursday, she said that this mega event was aimed to promote and highlight the concept of sustainability in the textile sector of the Pakistan and increase its share in global trading.

She said that 4th edition of Texpo Pakistan scheduled to be held in May 2023 would provide unprecedented opportunities to its participants to witness the showcase of high quality products from Pakistan.

This is the largest trade show of the country, organized with an objective to display the entire range of quality products under one roof for the assessment of international buyers, she added.

She said that a large number of international buyers from different countries had established business contacts through this exhibition in 2019. The commencement of this event had not only contributed immensely to reposition the country's image but had also been instrumental in generating economic activity in the country in general, and within the export community in particular. Strengthened by the success of last 3 editions, the upcoming edition of Texpo Pakistan was scheduled from 26 to 28 May 2023, promising more rewarding opportunities for its participants, she added.

Speaking at the occasion, Assistant Manager Textiles Zameer Ahmad Soomro said that the government was making efforts to promote Pakistan's exports by exploring new avenues of trade and focusing on non-traditional markets.

For this purpose, single country exhibitions were being planned to grab the untapped trade potential within the African and Central Asian region.

Highlighting the importance of Texpo Pakistan, he said that upcoming event would be one stop sourcing platform for new business alliances and investments. Texpo Pakistan would portray the soft image of the country that Pakistan had a business friendly atmosphere and the mega event would help in enhancing the textile exports of the country, he said and assured that all the facilities would be provided to the exhibitors in the event.

Earlier, Chairman PTEA Arif Mahmood Qureshi said that it was the high time to initiate progressive measures for promotion of Pakistani exports. He was optimistic that events like Texpo Pakistan 2023 would contribute positively for presenting a soft image of the country. He suggested to officially invite top ten globally recognized brands in order to promote Pakistani Textile in the world and to initiate a comprehensive promotional campaign under the title 'Made in Pakistan' to attract the international media and make this event a success.

During meeting, many other issues which were considered as main hindrances in trade and exports also came under discussion.

A large number of textile exporters including former Chairman PTEA Sohail Pasha were present in the meeting.