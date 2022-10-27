Text books for 2023-24 purchased in advance: CS GB

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2022 | 08:26 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Text books for the upcoming academic year have been purchased from National Book Foundation in advance, said Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani in an official statement.

He said that supply of the books was in progress, adding that these books would be placed in a dedicated warehouse in Gilgit and will be distributed to all district one week before commencement of the next academic year 2023-24.

The chief secretary said this exercise was done in order to save precious time of the students unlike what was experienced this year that students spent almost three months without books.

