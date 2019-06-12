Text of Federal Budget 2019-20 speech

Following is the text of budget speech of Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar, delivered at the National Assembly on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ):Following is the text of budget speech of Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar, delivered at the National Assembly on Tuesday.

" BismillahirRehmanirRaheem Mr. Speaker, 1. I would like to start by thanking Almighty Allah, the most gracious, the most merciful, as I present the first Annual Budget of the democratic government. A new journey has begun under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Tehreek-e-Insaaf brings a new vision, a new commitment, a new Pakistan.

2. Twenty-two years of hard work, and the will of the people of Pakistan have brought us here today. It is now time to improve the lives of citizens, to remove corruption from public life, to inject merit in our institutions, and to lead the economy, to remember the forgotten and to fulfil the destiny of our people.

3. In 1947, our forefathers came together to convert Iqbal's vision into reality and Pakistan emerged as a reality. In 1973, another generation came together and gave our nation its Constitution. Now we are the custodians of both our country and its rule of law.

Economy We Inherited Mr. Speaker, 4. Let us recall the economic situation inherited by this government that existed at the time when this government took over: an economy at the brink of a financial crisis.

Please allow me to state some of the facts: a. Our total debt and liabilities were about Rs.31,000 billion b. Foreign debt and liabilities were around $97 billion. Many of the commercial borrowings were undertaken at high rates of interest c. Foreign exchange reserves with the State Bank of Pakistan had fallen from $18 billion to less than $10 billion in the last two years d. Current account deficit had increased to a historic high of $20 billion, and trade deficit $32 billion e. Exports growth over the last five years was zero f. Fiscal deficit, government's revenues less expenditures, was a threatening Rs.2,260 billion. Reckless disregard for financial discipline in an election year had contributed towards this high deficit g. Electricity circular debt had swelled to Rs.1,200 billion, adding Rs.38 billion per month h. The miserable performance of Public Sector Enterprises was reflected in a cumulative loss of Rs.1,300 billion i. Billions of dollars were used to keeping the Pak Rupee over-valued. This expensive policy proved disastrous for exports, subsidized imports and hurt the economy. It could not be sustained, and the Rupee began to adjust itself from late 2017 j. Momentum of growth had been lost k. Pressures on commodity price increase were fast building with inflation was touching 6 percent.

