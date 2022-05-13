Textbook Board, provincial govt on same page regarding books' printing

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textbook Board has rejected the news percolating on media regarding difference between board and provincial government over printing funds

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textbook Board has rejected the news percolating on media regarding difference between board and provincial government over printing funds.

Spokesperson for the Textbook Board, said"KP Textbook Board is an autonomous body and following policies of KP government.

" He said"The news that provincial government is not providing funds for books printing is baseless."He said that printers have been directed to print textbooks according to resources and priorities of provincial government and added that printing of books has been started and the course would be available on selected centers at the end of month.

He said that textbooks would be available for students at the start of new educational year.