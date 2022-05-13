UrduPoint.com

Textbook Board, Provincial Govt On Same Page Regarding Books' Printing

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2022 | 06:53 PM

Textbook Board, provincial govt on same page regarding books' printing

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textbook Board has rejected the news percolating on media regarding difference between board and provincial government over printing funds

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textbook Board has rejected the news percolating on media regarding difference between board and provincial government over printing funds.

Spokesperson for the Textbook Board, said"KP Textbook Board is an autonomous body and following policies of KP government.

" He said"The news that provincial government is not providing funds for books printing is baseless."He said that printers have been directed to print textbooks according to resources and priorities of provincial government and added that printing of books has been started and the course would be available on selected centers at the end of month.

He said that textbooks would be available for students at the start of new educational year.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Media Government

Recent Stories

Material for installation of pending tubewell conn ..

Material for installation of pending tubewell connections released

45 seconds ago
 PBM MD resigns, highlights achievements

PBM MD resigns, highlights achievements

47 seconds ago
 At Least 3 Worshipers Hurt in Kabul Mosque Blast - ..

At Least 3 Worshipers Hurt in Kabul Mosque Blast - Reports

49 seconds ago
 10 killed in deadliest recent Syria rebel attack

10 killed in deadliest recent Syria rebel attack

50 seconds ago
 Chairperson women parliamentary caucus visits Swat ..

Chairperson women parliamentary caucus visits Swat Dar-ul-Aman

8 minutes ago
 PPP KP nominates president for Ulema & Mashaikh Wi ..

PPP KP nominates president for Ulema & Mashaikh Wing

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.