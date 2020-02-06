UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Textile Associations Call For Revision Of Utility Tariffs

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 08:27 PM

Textile associations call for revision of utility tariffs

Chairmen of all value-added textile associations, including All Pakistan Textile Mills Association, on Thursday called for revision of gas and power tariffs along with provision of more incentives to the industry to make local exports competitive in the regional and international markets

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Chairmen of all value-added textile associations, including All Pakistan Textile Mills Association, on Thursday called for revision of gas and power tariffs along with provision of more incentives to the industry to make local exports competitive in the regional and international markets.

Led by Chairman of Council of All Pakistan Textile Associations Muhammad Zubair Motiwala and Chief Coordinator of Value-added Textile Exporters Associations Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, they told a press conference at Karachi Press Club that the increase in utilities' tariffs would bring negative impact on the local industry and the exports.

They also urged the government to ensure un-interrupted supply of gas, electricity and water to the industries at commercially viable rates.

They reiterated their demand for early payment of refunds to the exporters.

The business leaders demanded restoration of zero-rated status of the five export-oriented sectors.

Zubair Motiwala also emphasized on early execution of the combined effluent treatment plants in five industrial zones of the city to save the exports from decline.

The business leaders included Central Chairman APTMA, Amanullah Kassim, Chairman APTMA (South Zone) Asif Inam, former chairman APTMA, Yasin Sadik, Chairman, Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Aslam Karsaz, Central Chairman, Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Shaikh Shafiq and Chairman, Pakistan Cotton Fashion Apparels Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Khwaja M.Usman.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Electricity Exports Business Water Gas Market Textile Cotton All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Senegal discuss bi ..

16 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves &#039;Code of Conduct ..

31 minutes ago

PHP to adopt Motorway police challan system

4 minutes ago

Indian attempt to change status of Held Kashmir a ..

4 minutes ago

Secretary distributes Benazir Assistance Cards

4 minutes ago

Polio drive to start from 17th in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.