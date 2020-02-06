Textile associations call for revision of utility tariffs

Chairmen of all value-added textile associations, including All Pakistan Textile Mills Association, on Thursday called for revision of gas and power tariffs along with provision of more incentives to the industry to make local exports competitive in the regional and international markets

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Chairmen of all value-added textile associations, including All Pakistan Textile Mills Association, on Thursday called for revision of gas and power tariffs along with provision of more incentives to the industry to make local exports competitive in the regional and international markets.

Led by Chairman of Council of All Pakistan Textile Associations Muhammad Zubair Motiwala and Chief Coordinator of Value-added Textile Exporters Associations Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, they told a press conference at Karachi Press Club that the increase in utilities' tariffs would bring negative impact on the local industry and the exports.

They also urged the government to ensure un-interrupted supply of gas, electricity and water to the industries at commercially viable rates.

They reiterated their demand for early payment of refunds to the exporters.

The business leaders demanded restoration of zero-rated status of the five export-oriented sectors.

Zubair Motiwala also emphasized on early execution of the combined effluent treatment plants in five industrial zones of the city to save the exports from decline.

The business leaders included Central Chairman APTMA, Amanullah Kassim, Chairman APTMA (South Zone) Asif Inam, former chairman APTMA, Yasin Sadik, Chairman, Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Aslam Karsaz, Central Chairman, Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Shaikh Shafiq and Chairman, Pakistan Cotton Fashion Apparels Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Khwaja M.Usman.