Textile Exporters Appeal For Relief In Payment Of Utility Bills

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 08:33 PM

Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) has appealed to the federal government for providing further relief to the export oriented industry facing severe financial problems due to situation created by COVID-19 pandemic

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) has appealed to the Federal government for providing further relief to the export oriented industry facing severe financial problems due to situation created by COVID-19 pandemic.

PHMA's Central Chairman Chaudhry Salamat Ali, in a statement issued here on Saturday, requested for deferment of payment of utility bills till full restoration of industrial and trade activities in the country.

He said amid global economic slowdown due to corona pandemic, the financial losses to textile export industries were multiplying every day and exporters were facing severe liquidity crises.

He said small and medium textile export industries had approached from all over the country complaining of running out of cash to pay wages to their workers, pay utility bills and run industries.

PHMA Central Chairman paid tribute to the Prime Minister for his efforts to provide relief to the export sectors in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

He highlighted that the textile exports sector contributed more than 50 percent to the national exports and it was also labour-intensive which provided largest employment to and the biggest foreign exchange earner.

Textile exporters were already facing many challenges including liquidity issue. While COVID-19 abruptly had put a deadly blow on all the export-oriented industries.

