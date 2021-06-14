Textile, exports, manufacturing sectors improving gradually: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for education, Shafqat Mahmood on Monday said that textile, exports and manufacturing sector are improving gradually. The sale of tractors, cars, and other products are increasing day by day, he said while talking to a private television channel. The purchasing power of the people is also increasing, while farmers are getting direct benefits by selling their products in the market, he added. Bumper production in crops was also reason of improving life standard of the people, he said.

Lauding the economic policies of the PTI government, he said income resources of poor segment of society have shown upward trend due to production in large scale manufacturing. The government, he said, is taking all possible measures to provide relief to common man. He further stated that housing project launched by Prime Ministerfor low income group, Ehsaas program and health card schemes would help address the issues of poor families.