Textile exports rise by 10.51% to $7.607 bln in 5 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Textile exports witnessed an increase of 10.51 percent during the first five months of the current financial year (2024-25) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The textile exports from the country were recorded at US $ 7,607.263 million during July-November (2024-25) against the exports of US $ 6,883,595 million during July-November (2023-24).

The textile commodities that contributed in trade growth included cotton cloth the export of which increased by 4.18 percent to $ 815.849 million from $ 783.087 million while the export of knitwear surged by 18.42 percent to $ 2,173.933 million from $ 1,835.780 million.

The other commodities that witnessed growth in trade included bed wear, the export of which rose by 15.05 percent to $ 1,324.011 million from $ 1,150.777 million, towels by 7.08 percent to $ 441.746 million from $ 412.544 million, tents, canvas, and tarpaulin up by 9.63 percent to $ 53.243 million this year compared to the exports of $ 48.567 million last year.

Similarly, the export of readymade garments grew by 23.10 percent to $ 1,687.388 million from $ 1,370.732 million, art, silk and synthetic textile rose by 10.50 percent to $ 161.405 million from $ 146.067 million, made up articles (excl. towels and bed wear) increased by 11.61 percent to $ 326.905 million from $ 292.890 million while the export of other textile materials went up by 4.70 percent to $ 306.084 million from $ 292.331 million.

The textile commodities that witnessed negative trade growth included cotton yarn, the exports of which declined by 38.

70 percent to $302.366 - million from $493.278 million whereas the export of raw cotton and cotton carded or combed dipped by 100 percent from 39.733 million and 0.586 million respectively to zero export during the months under review. The exports of yarn other than cotton yarn declined by 16.78 percent to $14.333 million from $17.223 million.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the textile exports witnessed an increase of 10.81 percent during November 2024 as compared to the same month of last year. The textile exports from the country during November 2024 were recorded at US $ 1,461.072 million against the exports of US $ 1,318.536 million in November 2023.

On a month-on-month basis, the textile exports from the country however witnessed a decrease of 10.14 percent during November 2024 as compared to the exports of $ 1,625.875 million recorded in October 2024, according to the data.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall merchandize exports from the country increased by 12.57 percent during the first five months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding months of last year.

Exports during July-November (2024-25) were recorded at $13.691 billion against $12.162 billion during July-November (2023-24), according to PBS data. On the other hand, imports into the country also went up by 3.90 percent by growing from $21.503 million last year to $22.342 million during the first five months of the current year.

Based on the figures, the trade deficit during the months under review was recorded at $8.651 billion against the deficit of $9.341 billion last year, showing a decrease of 7.39 percent.