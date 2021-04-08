Textile factory gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :A textile factory caught fire due to short-circuiting in the area of Madina Town police station.

Police spokesman said on Thursday that fire was erupted in a textile factory of Afzal Khokar situated at Bibi Jan Road of Chak No.204-RB due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed entire surroundings of the factory and burnt material including cloths, yarn, plastic and bed sheets present on the spot.

Rescue-1122, on receiving the information, rushed to the spot and brought thefire under control after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reportedin this incident.