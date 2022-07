SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Valuables were reduced to ashes when a fire erupted in a textile factory near here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the fire erupted in an export processing zone of the facotry in tehsil Sambrial.

On information, the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained.