Textile factory gutted

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Valuables in a textile factory were reduced to ashes due to a fire in Khurarianwala police limits on Wednesday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said the fire erupted in Bin Farooq Textile Mills situated at Sheikhupura Road due to unknown reasons.

On information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 reached the spot and brought the fire undercontrol after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident, he added.