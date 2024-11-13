Open Menu

Textile Factory Gutted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2024 | 07:31 PM

Textile factory gutted

Precious material in a textile factory was reduced to ashes in the area of Millat Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Precious material in a textile factory was reduced to ashes in the area of Millat Town police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that fire erupted in Dawood Textile Factory situated at Sargodha Road due to oil leakage in an auto machine.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material present on the spot.

Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 along with 3 vehicles rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts of many hours. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident, he added.

