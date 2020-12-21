UrduPoint.com
Textile Factory Gutted In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 04:40 PM

Textile factory gutted in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :A fire broke out in a textile factory, which burnt the material and machinery there on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, Usman cloth mills caught fire near Samana Pull on Sargodha road.

The fire engulfed the surroundings and burnt precious material and machinery.

On receiving information, fire-fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

