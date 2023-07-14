Textile industry agrees to invest in different SAU projects

The private sector while showing interest in agriculture-related industrial raw materials of the textile industry has agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sindh Agriculture University on different projects especially on the quality production of cotton, Banana Fiber and Banana powder

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ):The private sector while showing interest in agriculture-related industrial raw materials of the textile industry has agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sindh Agriculture University on different projects especially on the quality production of cotton, Banana Fiber and Banana powder.

The SAU spokesman informed here on Friday that a delegation of the country's popular industrial enterprises visited Sindh Agriculture University where they discussed issues of mutual interest with the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri.

The delegation comprised of Faraz Zafar, Ali Fawad, Sanakhawan Hussain and Ali Wafa discussed at length the industrial sector related issues with the Vice Chancellor, the spokesman informed and added that Dean Faculty of Crop Production Dr.

Inayatullah Rajpar, Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Jamro, Dr. Tanveer Fatima Miyano, Dr. S. Ibrahim Abro and Dr. Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sahito were present during the meeting.

The Vice-Chancellor said that experts of Sindh Agriculture University have been engaged in research of quality seeds of various cotton commodities, while work is also being carried out on liquid and composite fertilizer technology from banana fibre and banana residues.

The delegation which led by Faraz Zafar expressed interest in signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Sindh Agriculture University on its various projects, particularly in banana fiber, quality cotton production and banana powder.