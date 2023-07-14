Open Menu

Textile Industry Agrees To Invest In Different SAU Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2023 | 09:12 PM

Textile industry agrees to invest in different SAU projects

The private sector while showing interest in agriculture-related industrial raw materials of the textile industry has agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sindh Agriculture University on different projects especially on the quality production of cotton, Banana Fiber and Banana powder

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ):The private sector while showing interest in agriculture-related industrial raw materials of the textile industry has agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sindh Agriculture University on different projects especially on the quality production of cotton, Banana Fiber and Banana powder.

The SAU spokesman informed here on Friday that a delegation of the country's popular industrial enterprises visited Sindh Agriculture University where they discussed issues of mutual interest with the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri.

The delegation comprised of Faraz Zafar, Ali Fawad, Sanakhawan Hussain and Ali Wafa discussed at length the industrial sector related issues with the Vice Chancellor, the spokesman informed and added that Dean Faculty of Crop Production Dr.

Inayatullah Rajpar, Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Jamro, Dr. Tanveer Fatima Miyano, Dr. S. Ibrahim Abro and Dr. Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sahito were present during the meeting.

The Vice-Chancellor said that experts of Sindh Agriculture University have been engaged in research of quality seeds of various cotton commodities, while work is also being carried out on liquid and composite fertilizer technology from banana fibre and banana residues.

The delegation which led by Faraz Zafar expressed interest in signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Sindh Agriculture University on its various projects, particularly in banana fiber, quality cotton production and banana powder.

Related Topics

Sindh Technology Agriculture Textile Cotton From Industry

Recent Stories

IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

17 seconds ago
 Over Rs 68 billion disbursed among 7.5 million ben ..

Over Rs 68 billion disbursed among 7.5 million beneficiaries under Benazir Kafaa ..

20 seconds ago
 NEPRA set to increase power tariff by Rs4.96 per u ..

NEPRA set to increase power tariff by Rs4.96 per unit

2 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Health Promotion Department conclud ..

Sharjah&#039;s Health Promotion Department concludes &#039;Suhbati 2023&#039;

2 hours ago
 House of Wisdom&#039;s 2023 Summer Camp receives p ..

House of Wisdom&#039;s 2023 Summer Camp receives participants

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler condole King of Bahrain over passing ..

Sharjah Ruler condole King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Humoo ..

2 hours ago
Thar farmers educated on biosaline agriculture

Thar farmers educated on biosaline agriculture

22 seconds ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 214July 2023

23 seconds ago
 Dubai Land Department, Dubai Development Authority ..

Dubai Land Department, Dubai Development Authority ink MoU to fulfil emirate&#03 ..

2 hours ago
 Zhob, Sui terrorist attacks’ martyrs laid to res ..

Zhob, Sui terrorist attacks’ martyrs laid to rest with full military honours

3 hours ago
 UAE Muay Thai Open Championships kicks off with 73 ..

UAE Muay Thai Open Championships kicks off with 73 bouts

3 hours ago
 Aima Baig's ‘Funkari’ becomes internet sensati ..

Aima Baig's ‘Funkari’ becomes internet sensation

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan