Textile manufacturers, global fashion brands to achieve net zero carbon targets

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The textile manufacturers from Pakistan and global fashion brands have agreed to be part of a discussion on challenges and opportunities faced by stakeholders in achieving their net zero carbon targets in the global textile supply-chain.

The discussion titled as "Net Zero Pakistan Roundtable" was organized by Pakistan Environment Trust (PET), an organization striving to mobilize global capital and expertise towards solving toughest environmental challenges, in collaboration with Sustainable Apparel Coalition.

The roundtable provided an unprecedented platform for a coalition of textile manufacturers from Pakistan and global fashion brands to be part of a discussion, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The session was a part of PET's Net Zero Pakistan programme, which was a national collaboration between pioneering companies, public institutions, and sectoral experts to deliver the goal of net zero carbon for Pakistan by 2050.

The coalition would establish the roadmap and framework through which Pakistan's private sector can accelerate its sustainability transition and deliver this net zero goal.

By bringing leading Pakistani textile manufacturers from companies such as Artistic Milliners, AGI Denim and Soorty Enterprises on the same table alongside global fashion brands such as BESTSELLER, H&M, JCPenney and GAP, the Pakistan Environment Trust aims to foster a continuing unfiltered dialogue to build a more sustainable economy for Pakistan.

According to Amina Razvi, CEO of Sustainable Apparel Coalition, "This session is the perfect example of the kind of collective action we are trying to drive across this industry." The discourse was led and moderated by Talha Khan, CEO of Pakistan Environment Trust on 2nd November 2022. Speaking on the occasion, Khan said, "When the whole world moves towards net zero, there is a risk of Pakistan being left behind in the global supply-chain.

Over one-third of Pakistan's land is currently submerged underwater and over 33 million people have been impacted by this year's devastating floods, Talha added. Aside from infrastructural damage and healthcare disasters, Pakistan's agricultural economy has been drastically affected.

He said Pakistan only contributes 1% to the global carbon emissions and key stakeholders from the developing world must engage with Pakistani manufacturers at this stage to brainstorm avenues for mitigating the ongoing risk of removing Pakistan from the global supply-chain as a result of their carbon footprint.