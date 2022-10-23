Textile material gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Material in a textile factory was reduced to ashes when fire broke out, in the limits of Khurarianwala police station.

Police said on Sunday the cause of fire was stated to be smouldering cigarette thrown one of the factory workers at a textile factory on Jaranwala-Khurarianwala Road.

The fire engulfed the surroundings which burnt precious material present on the spot.

On information, fire fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot andbrought the fire under control after hectic efforts.

However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.