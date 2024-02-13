Textile Mill Faces Loss Of Millions Of Rupees As Fire Erupts
Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2024 | 07:24 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Over 100 cotton bales and other precious articles were gutted as fire erupted in Hassan Textile Mills, near Sanawan Morr, Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.
According to Rescue 1122, a fire erupted suddenly at Hassan Textile Mills in Muzaffargarh.
Over 100 cotton bales and other precious articles were gutted, causing a loss of millions of rupees.
Rescue 1122 staff rushed to the site and put off the fire. The process of cooling down was in progress till the filing of the news story.
However, the local police are investigating the incident.
