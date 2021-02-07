Textile mills fire incident, one died and another injured in Hattar

HATTAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :At least one worker died and another critically injured when the fire erupted at Lyallpur Textile mills Hattar owing to an electrical short-circuit.

Some workers of the mills claimed that the fire erupted as the administration completely ignored safety measures resulting in the electrical short circuit caused the fire.

According to the details, the fire spewed in the store of mills in the early morning and spread in two other areas rapidly where two workers those were cousins burnt and one of them succumbed to death owing to burn injuries at the spot while the other sustained critical injuries and was shifted to Trauma Center Haripur where doctors declared him critical and referred him Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad.

The dead worker was identified as Gul Zareen son Abdul Razaq resident of Halli and his cousin Amir Shahzad son of Abdul Ghafar scalded.