Textile mills legally bound to pay cotton cess

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Vice President Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) Dr. Yousuf Zafar said on Thursday that textile mills have a legal responsibility to pay cotton cess in support of cotton research.

In a statement issued here, he said that failure in payment of cotton cess could result in initiating legal action.

He said that every textile mills was required under the Cotton Cess Act to submit their returns to the PCCC before 7th day of every month. However, unfortunately, a number of mills were not following the cotton cess law and were not submitting their monthly reports.

Dr. Yousuf Zafar said that defaulting textile mills would be issued notices before initiating further legal action. The eminent scientist said that cotton cess was meant to promote cotton research and development and its recovery was a collective responsibility of relevant departments. He said that textile industry was the backbone of national economy and added that cotton research projects can move forward only by virtue of recovery of cotton cess. He urged the textile mills to deposit cotton cess to support cotton research and above all the national economy.