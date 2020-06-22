Textile sector can save 15-20% electricity bill sans cost, says NPO official

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :National Productivity Organization (NPO) can help industries save big on their cost on electricity by virtue of energy audit and energy management, an official said on Monday.

NPO's South Punjab head Ali Hassan told APP that decades old technology stood employed by big industry like textile, steel, construction, cotton ginning and others that was consuming more power and thus wasting thousands of megawatt of electricity, which, otherwise, could be saved through energy audit and subsequent energy management.

Textile sector can save cost on electricity bill by 15-20 per cent without any cost, Ali Hassan said adding that this can be further reduced to 25 per cent provided they invest some resources.

Experiments have shown that faulty motors, in case of rewinding from local electricians, would consume electricity equivalent to or more than the price of the motor itself in just three months, he said.

NPO official said that there can be many examples like installation of lights in different industries, their supply lines, quality and gauge, that cause excess consumption of electricity which not only increase cost of production but also a waste of resources at national level.

He disclosed, NPO would soon start preparing sector-wise date report encompassing every kind of industry in South Punjab to make investors and industrialists aware of their industries' position, capacity, performance, machinery status, energy consumption and other details to enable them ponder over optionsto reduce the cost on electricity.