Textile sector promotion directly linked to branding of Faisalabad: FCCI chief

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI)President Hafiz Ihtasham Javed said on Thursday that supremacy of the city in textile sector is directly linked with 'branding' of Faisalabad.

Apart from branding the textile products, we must promote Faisalabad in the global markets, he added while addressing a function titled 'Branding Faisalabad', which was organised by development consultant and entrepreneur Farhad Karamally.

He said that Faisalabad had the unique privilege to produce the best quality textile products at comparatively cheaper rates. He said that many state-of-the-art units are manufacturing different products for leading global chains of departmental stores like Adidas, Jessy Penny, Walmart and American Eagle, etc.

He said that these units should also launch their own brands in order to project Faisalabad in addition to earning a hefty profit.

Earlier Farhad Karamally, in his lecture, highlighted the importance of 'Branding Faisalabad' and said that it would help achieve projected targets of textile export within the stipulated time-frame.

The function was also attended by Engineer Babar Shahzad, Rana Inam Afzal Khan and Secretary General Malik Abdul Qayyum Raza.