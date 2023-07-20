Textile students showcase final-year theses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :The Institute of Arts and Design, University of Sargodha (UoS) organized an exhibition titled 'BS Textile Design Theses 2023' at Zubeida Agha Art Gallery on Thursday.

The exhibition aimed to showcase graduating students' creative work by providing a platform for bridging the gap between academia and the real-world demands of the textile market.

The Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas inaugurated the art exhibition accompanied by the Dean Faculty of Art and Humanities, Prof. Dr. Ghulam Abbas.

The event showcased an impressive display of over 22 creative and thought-provoking textile design projects, mesmerizing the audience with their creativity and skill. The diverse range of projects exhibited students' ability in varied aspects of textile designs, including fabric dresses, visual art, grain weaving technique, retail therapy, and digital textile art.

The thesis designs were inspired by a variety of sources, including traditional Pakistani textiles, modern fashion trends, and the students' own personal creativity.

Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas expressed his excitement about the exhibition, saying that university's graduating students had worked tirelessly to create remarkable textile designs that exemplify their passion and dedication to the field. This year's textile thesis stands out for its unique and diverse approach to apparel designs. he added. He acknowledged the Institute's efforts in nurturing young talent and emphasized the university's support through funding opportunities for students to showcase their work at the international level.