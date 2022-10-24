Textile traders delegation calls on Governor Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :A Pakistan Textile Traders Association delegation led by Chairman Adnan Umar Saigal called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed various matters during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said Pakistan is currently passing through a difficult phase in terms of economic development, and the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is determined to strengthen Pakistan economically. He said the PML-N and the coalition parties accepted the responsibility of the government in difficult situation, adding that that they were well aware that this decision might cost them politically, but at that time they preferred to save the country at the cost of politics and decided to save the country and steer it out of crisis.

He said the situation is gradually improving, adding that with political stability in the country, the economy of the country is also improving.

The Governor Punjab said things have started to improve and the entire team under the leadership of the Prime Minister is working hard.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said it is a positive development that Pakistan's name has been removed from FATF's grey list, it will not only strengthen the country's economy, but also increase textile exports. He said that Industry is a major source of employment in the country.

Balighur Rehman said the country earns a lot of foreign exchange from export of cotton and its related textile products.

On this occasion, the delegation informed the Governor Punjab about the various problems faced by the textile industry. The Governor Punjab assured the delegation that their problems will be conveyed to the relevant quarters. The delegation included President Rana Nadeem Abbas, Waheed Ahmed, Khaliq Usmani, Sheikh Inam Elahi, Wilayat Hussain, Javed Amjad and Raheel Ahmed.