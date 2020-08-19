UrduPoint.com
Textile Tycoon Lauds PTI Government's Two-year Performance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 03:30 PM

Textile tycoon lauds PTI government's two-year performance

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman of Council of Textile Associations and former president of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, expressed satisfaction over two-year performance of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan and hoped it will come with better policies and targeted actions on economic and social fronts for the progress and prosperity of the country.

While talking to APP, Motiwala, who is a leading textile exporter, acknowledged that PTI government had taken positive steps to revive the economy like reducing the discount (interest) rate to 7 percent, which had encouraged economic activities in the country and by giving more incentives to overseas Pakistanis it had succeeded in significantly increasing the remittances.

The government was rightly executing the China Pakistan Economic Corridor related development projects. It had already completed Gwadar Port and work on its allied facilities was fast progressing.

Imran Khan and his team also emerged successful in dealing with COVID-19 pandemic threat with practical approach of maintaining wise balance between safety of life and livelihood of the people through smart lockdown, he said.

The government had also won world recognition on diplomatic front; especially the Muslim Umah is now more supportive to Pakistan's foreign policy.

