Open Menu

Textile Unit, Brick Kiln Fined Rs 400,000

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 06:55 PM

Textile unit, brick kiln fined Rs 400,000

A boiler of a Murabba factory was re-sealed while a textile unit and brick kiln were imposed Rs 400,000 fine over violation of the Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention and Control) rules, on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) A boiler of a Murabba factory was re-sealed while a textile unit and brick kiln were imposed Rs 400,000 fine over violation of the Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention and Control) rules, on Wednesday.

Deputy Director Johar Abbas said here that inspection teams during checking imposed Rs 300,000 fine on a textile unit, located on Sargodha Road, while a brick kiln near Chak No 61-JB was fined Rs 100,000.

During checking of a Murabba factory near 61-JB, the team found that the owner had de-sealed the boiler illegally and low quality fuel was being used. Therefore, the boiler was re-sealed.

The inspection team also imposed fine on drivers of smoke-emitting vehicles.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine Vehicles Road Sargodha Textile

Recent Stories

Gold rates remain stagnant Rs.215,200 per tola

Gold rates remain stagnant Rs.215,200 per tola

4 minutes ago
 UK PM Sunak defends Royal Mail delivery obligation

UK PM Sunak defends Royal Mail delivery obligation

5 minutes ago
 PM for effective, durable strategy to do away with ..

PM for effective, durable strategy to do away with circular debt of energy secto ..

5 minutes ago
 Capital police finalizes security plan for electio ..

Capital police finalizes security plan for elections 2024

4 minutes ago
 SC stops JUI's candidate from contesting election ..

SC stops JUI's candidate from contesting election from NA-252

4 minutes ago
 Minister promises more measures to facilitate Haji ..

Minister promises more measures to facilitate Hajis this year

4 minutes ago
PTA invites public feedback on draft framework for ..

PTA invites public feedback on draft framework for MVNO services

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding elections pr ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding elections preparation

4 minutes ago
 Deadly Johannesburg fire began as murder cover-up, ..

Deadly Johannesburg fire began as murder cover-up, inquiry hears

9 minutes ago
 Sindh Tennis Association unveils 2023 annual ranki ..

Sindh Tennis Association unveils 2023 annual ranking for various events

9 minutes ago
 Russia says no survivors in Ukrainian prisoners pl ..

Russia says no survivors in Ukrainian prisoners plane crash

9 minutes ago
 66 kids die of pneumonia across South Punjab in cu ..

66 kids die of pneumonia across South Punjab in current month

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan