Textile Unit, Brick Kiln Fined Rs 400,000
Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 06:55 PM
A boiler of a Murabba factory was re-sealed while a textile unit and brick kiln were imposed Rs 400,000 fine over violation of the Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention and Control) rules, on Wednesday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) A boiler of a Murabba factory was re-sealed while a textile unit and brick kiln were imposed Rs 400,000 fine over violation of the Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention and Control) rules, on Wednesday.
Deputy Director Johar Abbas said here that inspection teams during checking imposed Rs 300,000 fine on a textile unit, located on Sargodha Road, while a brick kiln near Chak No 61-JB was fined Rs 100,000.
During checking of a Murabba factory near 61-JB, the team found that the owner had de-sealed the boiler illegally and low quality fuel was being used. Therefore, the boiler was re-sealed.
The inspection team also imposed fine on drivers of smoke-emitting vehicles.
Recent Stories
Gold rates remain stagnant Rs.215,200 per tola
UK PM Sunak defends Royal Mail delivery obligation
PM for effective, durable strategy to do away with circular debt of energy secto ..
Capital police finalizes security plan for elections 2024
SC stops JUI's candidate from contesting election from NA-252
Minister promises more measures to facilitate Hajis this year
PTA invites public feedback on draft framework for MVNO services
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding elections preparation
Deadly Johannesburg fire began as murder cover-up, inquiry hears
Sindh Tennis Association unveils 2023 annual ranking for various events
Russia says no survivors in Ukrainian prisoners plane crash
66 kids die of pneumonia across South Punjab in current month
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM for effective, durable strategy to do away with circular debt of energy sector5 minutes ago
-
Capital police finalizes security plan for elections 20244 minutes ago
-
SC stops JUI's candidate from contesting election from NA-2524 minutes ago
-
Minister promises more measures to facilitate Hajis this year4 minutes ago
-
PTA invites public feedback on draft framework for MVNO services4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding elections preparation4 minutes ago
-
66 kids die of pneumonia across South Punjab in current month9 minutes ago
-
'CM Punjab takes great interest in implementation of development projects in Jhang'4 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman took action on 126 complaints last month4 minutes ago
-
DC reviews security measures for general elections4 minutes ago
-
Tareen, Dogar gear up for tough battle of ballots in NA-1494 minutes ago
-
Pakistan benefiting from first CPEC phase; engaged with China for next one: Caretaker Prime Minister ..17 minutes ago