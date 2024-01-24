Textile unit, brick kiln fined Rs 400,000

A boiler of a Murabba factory was re-sealed while a textile unit and brick kiln were imposed Rs 400,000 fine over violation of the Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention and Control) rules, on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) A boiler of a Murabba factory was re-sealed while a textile unit and brick kiln were imposed Rs 400,000 fine over violation of the Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention and Control) rules, on Wednesday.

Deputy Director Johar Abbas said here that inspection teams during checking imposed Rs 300,000 fine on a textile unit, located on Sargodha Road, while a brick kiln near Chak No 61-JB was fined Rs 100,000.

During checking of a Murabba factory near 61-JB, the team found that the owner had de-sealed the boiler illegally and low quality fuel was being used. Therefore, the boiler was re-sealed.

The inspection team also imposed fine on drivers of smoke-emitting vehicles.