Textile Unit Fined For Polluting Environment

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2024 | 07:17 PM

Textile unit fined for polluting environment

The Environment Protection Department imposed heavy fine on a textile unit on the charges of polluting environment in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The Environment Protection Department imposed heavy fine on a textile unit on the charges of polluting environment in Faisalabad.

Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa said on Wednesday that the departmental teams inspected various factories and found a textile unit situated at Jaranwala Road in Khurarianwala involved in polluting environment by violating the environment protection rules and regulations.

The team imposed Rs. 300,000 fine on the owner of the unit and warned him that his factory would be sealed if it was again found violating the environment protection laws.

Meanwhile, the environmental teams also got a case registered with Thikriwala police station against the owner of a brick-kiln running in Chak No. 71-JB without zigzag technology over nonpayment of the fine while further action was under progress, he added.

