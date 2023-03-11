Textile unit gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Fabric and other material was reduced to ashes due to a fire in a textile unit in Value Addition City, in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that fire erupted in "Cotton Plus" textile factory late night due to unknown reasons, which immediately spread to the stocks, stores and its surroundings areas.

After receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic struggle of many hours.

No loss of life was reported in the incident, he added.