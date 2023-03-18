UrduPoint.com

Textile Unit Gutted

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Textile unit gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Valuables in a textile unit were reduced to ashes in Khurarianwala police limits on Saturday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said the fire erupted in a sampling room of Rana Textile Mills situated at Khurarianwala-Lahore Road due to unknown reasons.

On information, fire fighters of the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and brought the fire undercontrol. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident, he added.

