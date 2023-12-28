Open Menu

Textile Unit Gutted

Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2023 | 07:43 PM

Textile unit gutted

Precious material and machinery at a local textile mills was reduced to ashes in the area of Jaranwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Precious material and machinery at a local textile mills was reduced to ashes in the area of Jaranwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Thursday that fire erupted in Arzu Textile Mills, situated at Khurarianwala-Jaranwala Road due to overheating in its curing machine.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt the precious cloths, machinery and other material present on the spot.

Receiving information, fire-fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident, he added.

