Textile units, brick kilns fined Rs 600,000

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The Environment Protection Agency imposed a Rs 600,000 fine on textile units and brick kilns for polluting the environment, here on Friday.

Deputy Director Johar Abbas said that a textile unit on Jhumra road was imposed Rs 100,000 fine, a dying unit in Mian Pind, Jhumra road Rs 100,000 fine, another textile unit in Chak 209/R-B was fined Rs 200,000 for burning solid waste, another textile unit in same locality was also fined Rs 100,000 besides its boiler was sealed.

Similarly, a brick kiln on Jaranwala road was fined Rs 100,000 and an owner of a brick kiln in Thikriwala limits was also booked for running the kiln on old technique.

An owner of a mega store on Sargodha road was also booked for polluting the environment by burning debris openly.