Textile unit’s owner booked for de-sealing thermo oil heater illegally

A textile unit’s owner was booked over de-sealing the thermo oil heater of the unit illegally near here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) A textile unit’s owner was booked over de-sealing the thermo oil heater of the unit illegally near here on Tuesday.

Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa said that an environment team while checking a textile unit located on Sargodha Road found the thermo oil heater de-sealed and poor quality material was being used in the heater which was creating environmental pollution.

The team registered a case against the owner under Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention and Control) rules.

Meanwhile, the teams took action against 11 vehicles and imposed a fine of Rs 22,000 on drivers.