Tezgaam Train Inferno: 42 bodies recognized

Bodies of 42 passengers have been recognized who were killed when three bogies of Rawalpindi-bound train Tezgaam caught fire due to gas cylinder blast when the train was passing through Chani Goth area on October 31

The official sources confirmed that 42 bodies had been recognized after through DNA tests and added that DNA test reports of other 17 bodies were being awaited. "Yes, DNA test reports have been received and 42 bodies have been recognized," said Dr. Sakhawat Hussain, a senior official of District Health Authority, adding that they had been waiting for DNA test reports of remaining 17 bodies.

He said that bodies were brought at Sheikh Zaid Hospital in Rahimyar Khan and samples were dispatched to laboratory for conducting DNA test.

He said that the experts completed DNA test of 42 bodies which were sent to the authorities in Rahimyar Khan.

Deputy Commissioner, Rahimyar Khan, Jameel Ahmed Jameel said that the heirs of the bodies had reached Rahimyar Khan and bodies were being handed over to them. He said that most of the victims belonged to Sindh province. He added that arrangements were made to dispatch bodies to their native areas.

Divisional Commercial Officer, Pakistan Railways, Junaid Aslam said that inquiry into the Tezgaam train inferno incident was underway and added that action would be taken against the persons who were found responsible for the negligence which caused the fire eruption in the train. He said that Pakistan Railways had been extending cooperation in dispatching identified bodies to their native areas.