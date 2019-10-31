Tezgaam train inferno: death toll rises to 65

Tezgaam train inferno death toll has risen to 65 as more passengers succumbed to their injuries at state-run hospital in Liaquatpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Tezgaam train inferno death toll has risen to 65 as more passengers succumbed to their injuries at state-run hospital in Liaquatpur.

Few of them lost their lives while being shifted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) in Bahawalpur and Sheikh Zaid Hospital in Rahimyar Khan.

Baqir Hussain, District Emergency Officer, Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur region has confirmed that 65 bodies were placed at hospitals. He said that ambulances and rescue teams of Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 rushed from Bahawalpur to Chani Goth Liaquatpur after the fatal accident.

"Ambulances of Rescue 1122 shifted bodies and injured to hospitals," he said.

Hussain said BVH Bahawalpur, civil hospitals had no proper burn unit adding that the injured might be shifted to burn unit in Multan hospitals.

He further said that DNA test of the bodies would be carried out to get their identification. He said 17 bodies were unrecognizable. "DNA test will be conducted to ascertain identification of the bodies," he said.

Some officials confirmed to APP said that bogie No. 3 and 4 were booked for members of Tablighi Jamaat who were travelling to attend religious gathering in Raiwind.

District Police Officer, Rahimyar Khan, Ameer Taimore Khan while talking to journalists said a group of passengers was preparing breakfast on a gas cylinder stove that burst into flames. He said that fire further got fuel as cooking oil was being used for making breakfast.

Khan said the fire engulfed another two bogies including two economy class and one business class bogie caught fire that resulted in death and injuring of passengers.

Divisional Commercial Officer, Pakistan Railways, Junaid Aslam said that an economy class bogie was fully booked in the name of Ameer Hussain and associates in Haiderabad.

He said that three bogies including bogie No. 3, 4 and 5 were burnt in the fire. He said that several passengers died and injured in the train fire belonged to Mirpur Khas, Tando Aadam, Haiderabad and other areas of Sindh province who were travelling to attend religious gathering in Raiwind.

He confirmed that most of passengers travelling in bogie No. 3 and 4 were members of Tablighi Jamaat.

Officials said that eighteen dead belonged to Mirpur Khas district of Sindh and some others to Tando Aadam, Haiderabad and other areas. "One body was identified as Qari Maqbool, resident of Mirpur Khas," they said.

Deputy Commissioner, Rahimyar Khan, Jameel Ahmed Jameel said that according to preliminary information, a group of Tablighi Jamaat boarded Tezgaam train coming from Karachi to Rawalpindi was travelling towards Raiwind. He said that the members of Tablighi Jamaat switched on gas cylinder stove and placed cooking oil pot over it to prepare breakfast. "Gas cylinder stove burst into flames and engulfed three bogies, causing casualties," the DC said.

The police said some passengers died as they jumped out of the train to save themselves.

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Bahawalpur said army personnel and helicopter of Army Aviation were immediately dispatched to the affected site. "Army helicopter has shifted injured to hospitals in Bahawalpur and Multan," they said, adding that army personnel joined civil rescuers to carry out rescue and relief operation at the site. Army doctors and paramedics also provided the injured first aid and medical treatment.

A senior official of Pakistan Railways, Aijaz Ahmed said that rescue and relief operation was underway. He said inquiry had been ordered to investigate the incident. He said that railway track had been cleared for routine railway traffic.