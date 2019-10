(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :The administer of Pakistan Railways has allowed Tezgam Express 7-Up/8-Down to make 2-minute stopover at Renala Khurd October 12 to 15.

According to a notification issued here on Wednesday, the approval has been given to facilitate the passengers on the annual Urs of Hafiz Pir Muhammad Abdussamad Khan.